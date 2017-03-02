Old air squadron Chipmunks image over Aberdeen takes off

Image copyright Harry Mackay / Aberdeen University Air Squadron

An old black and white photograph showing the University of Aberdeen Air Squadron flying over the city in the 1960s has proved a hit on social media.

The university's alumni relations were forwarded the "amazing" image of the Chipmunks, which also shows Union Street and the Castlegate.

It was then posted on social media.

It is understood the building and courtyard that can be seen behind the Citadel in the picture is the old Castlehill barracks.

In 1981, Aberdeen UAS was amalgamated with the resurrected St Andrews - now including the new Dundee University - University Air Squadron.

Then, in 2004, they were further amalgamated with the UAS, serving the Edinburgh universities to form the current squadron East of Scotland UAS, now based at RAF Leuchars.

The image, from Harry Mackay of Aberdeen UAS, was forwarded to the alumni relations department by Rob Christie who co-ordinates the society for former members of the air squadron.