Brian McKandie's death: Steven Sidebottom charged with murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead last March

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 23, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder as well as robbery, sexual assault, theft of a motor vehicle, wilful fireraising and theft .

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.