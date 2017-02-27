Sir Alex Ferguson and Annie Lennox in Aberdeen Hall of Heroes

Sir Alex Ferguson and Annie Lennox are among the famous names chosen in a poll to feature in a new Hall of Heroes tourist attraction in Aberdeen.

Former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex and the Aberdeen-born singer featured in almost 2,000 public responses.

Their achievements will be celebrated at Provost Skene's House.

The building will reopen following the completion of the Marischal Square development this summer.

The Hall of Heroes:

Stage and screen: Scotland the What? and Annie Inglis

Music: Annie Lennox and Dame Evelyn Glennie

Sport: Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson

Wordsmiths: Stuart MacBride and Bishop William Elphinstone

Science: Dugald Baird and May Baird

The 10 were picked from 50 candidates during a three-week vote.

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: "The public's contribution has been tremendously valuable and will help ensure the attraction has widespread appeal.

"The stories and achievements of our heroes - indeed all the candidates - clearly resonated with residents."

Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie said: "I am hugely honoured to have been selected."