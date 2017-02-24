Man jailed for stabbing attack in Aberdeen

A man who carried out a stabbing attack in Aberdeen has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Alistair Thompson, 43, left 44-year-old Alexander Powell needing surgery after the attack in Seaton Road last July.

He was charged with attempted murder but admitted a reduced charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Thompson a significant sentence was required.

Lord Boyd said a background report on the repeat offender showed that he had no remorse or sympathy for the victim.

The judge ordered that Thompson should be under supervision for a further six-year period after his release for public protection.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest told the court a report prepared on him "details a man who clearly has a chronic alcohol problem which undoubtedly is the root cause of most of his offending".