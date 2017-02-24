Man detained over Brian McKandie's death in Rothienorman

From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage last March

A man has been detained by police investigating the murder of a man in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on Saturday 12 March last year.

Police said a 23-year-old man was assisting them with their inquiries.

Officers have been searching road verges in the area in the lead-up to the first anniversary of Mr McKandie's death.