Aberdeen hosts new Granite Noir crime novel festival

Image copyright Handout Image caption Christopher Brookmyre is among the authors involved in Granite Noir

An inaugural crime novel festival is getting under way in Aberdeen.

Granite Noir is being held from Friday until Sunday.

Guests include crime writers Christopher Brookmyre, Stuart MacBride and Denise Mina, as well as authors from Scandinavia.

The festival has been organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), the Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City Council's Library and Archive, and freelance writer Lee Randall.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers added: "We're thrilled to be launching this new festival in the city and we're particularly proud to be heralding Scottish talent, as well as welcoming some masters of Nordic Noir.

"Sales of Nordic Noir books are soaring and the genre has also become incredibly popular on television, with programmes such as The Bridge, Wallander and The Killing gaining mass followings.

"There will be something for everyone, from crime novel enthusiasts through to those just discovering the genre, from aspiring authors to young creatives who love to put pen to paper."