Aberdeen City Council freezes council tax rate
- 22 February 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Aberdeen will not have an across the board council tax rise.
Councillors decided against an increase, which could have been up to 3%. However, householders who live in properties in Band E to H will still face a rise after MSPs agreed changes.
It means a Band H property will go up by £553.68.
Council leader Jenny Laing said not increasing council tax was vital in a time of economic challenge. Aberdeen is the largest council not to raise bills.
|Aberdeen council tax changes
|Band
|2016/17
|2017/18
|Increase
|A
|£820.26
|£820.26
|£00.00
|B
|£956.97
|£956.97
|£00.00
|C
|£1,093.68
|£1,093.68
|£00.00
|D
|£1,230.39
|£1,230.39
|£00.00
|E
|£1,503.81
|£1,616.60
|£112.79
|F
|£1,777.23
|£1,999.38
|£222.15
|G
|£2,050.65
|£2,409.51
|£358.86
|H
|£2,460.78
|£3,014.46
|£553.68
Aberdeen City Council is ruled by a Labour-led coalition.
The SNP and Lib Dems also proposed no council tax increase.
BBC Scotland had revealed last week that Aberdeen was unlikely to have an across-the-board council tax rise.