Aberdeen City Council freezes council tax rate

Aberdeen will not have an across the board council tax rise.

Councillors decided against an increase, which could have been up to 3%. However, householders who live in properties in Band E to H will still face a rise after MSPs agreed changes.

It means a Band H property will go up by £553.68.

Council leader Jenny Laing said not increasing council tax was vital in a time of economic challenge. Aberdeen is the largest council not to raise bills.

Aberdeen council tax changes Band 2016/17 2017/18 Increase A £820.26 £820.26 £00.00 B £956.97 £956.97 £00.00 C £1,093.68 £1,093.68 £00.00 D £1,230.39 £1,230.39 £00.00 E £1,503.81 £1,616.60 £112.79 F £1,777.23 £1,999.38 £222.15 G £2,050.65 £2,409.51 £358.86 H £2,460.78 £3,014.46 £553.68

Aberdeen City Council is ruled by a Labour-led coalition.

The SNP and Lib Dems also proposed no council tax increase.

BBC Scotland had revealed last week that Aberdeen was unlikely to have an across-the-board council tax rise.