Aberdeen City Council freezes council tax rate

council tax bill Image copyright PA

Aberdeen will not have an across the board council tax rise.

Councillors decided against an increase, which could have been up to 3%. However, householders who live in properties in Band E to H will still face a rise after MSPs agreed changes.

It means a Band H property will go up by £553.68.

Council leader Jenny Laing said not increasing council tax was vital in a time of economic challenge. Aberdeen is the largest council not to raise bills.

Aberdeen council tax changes
Band 2016/17 2017/18 Increase
A £820.26 £820.26 £00.00
B £956.97 £956.97 £00.00
C £1,093.68 £1,093.68 £00.00
D £1,230.39 £1,230.39 £00.00
E £1,503.81 £1,616.60 £112.79
F £1,777.23 £1,999.38 £222.15
G £2,050.65 £2,409.51 £358.86
H £2,460.78 £3,014.46 £553.68

Aberdeen City Council is ruled by a Labour-led coalition.

The SNP and Lib Dems also proposed no council tax increase.

BBC Scotland had revealed last week that Aberdeen was unlikely to have an across-the-board council tax rise.

