Train damaged after hitting fallen tree near Inverurie

Image copyright ScotRail Alliance

Rail service have been disrupted after an Aberdeen to Inverness train was damaged when it hit a fallen tree in Aberdeenshire.

The incident involving the 10:13 service happened close to Inverurie.

ScotRail Alliance said no-one was injured in the collision, but that the damage included a smashed windscreen and engine failure.

Services between Aberdeen, Inverurie and Inverness were expected to be affected until early afternoon.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "Due to a train hitting a tree between Aberdeen and Inverness services along the route are disrupted.

"We have replacement buses in place to get our customers where they need to be.

"We apologise to anyone delayed by this incident."