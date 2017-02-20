Ballater building evacuated due to unexploded device

A building in Ballater was evacuated after an unexploded device was found.

Police were called to the town's Braichlie Road and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit called out.

Police Scotland later said it turned out to be a deactivated device from WW2 which had "no explosive capability" and was removed.

Insp Megan Heathershaw of Police Scotland said: "There was no threat to the public at any stage."