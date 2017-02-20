Donald Trump golf security firm owner guilty of £400,000 fraud

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump opened the golf course in Aberdeenshire in 2012

The owner of a company which provided security for Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf business has been found guilty of a £400,000 VAT fraud.

Kevin McKay's trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard his firm IPPS provided security for Mr Trump's Menie golf development between 2008 and 2009.

A jury found McKay, 46, guilty of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT worth £419,799.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was remanded in custody.

Mr Trump's golf development at Menie opened in 2012.

Records showed that McKay, from Aberdeen, had charged companies VAT and that large sums of money were being transferred from his business bank to his own personal account.

The 46-year-old was charged after HMRC officials were called in to investigate but the International Personal Protection Services (IPPS) owner denied the allegations and blamed his ex-wife.

The court heard invoices provided to the links golf course were examined, and that security guards provided mobile patrols at Menie.

Other invoices showed security guards employed by IPPS had also worked at other businesses, including Miller Construction, Rotech Ltd and Robert Gordon University.

The offences happened between August 2008 and May 2014.

Sheriff Alison Stirling remanded McKay in custody, telling him that it was "virtually inevitable" that he would be given a custodial sentence when he returned to court for sentence next month.