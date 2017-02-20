Brian McKandie murder: Searches as anniversary approaches

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police think Brian McKandie may have known his killer

Detectives investigating the murder of an Aberdeenshire man have been carrying out searches as the first anniversary of the crime approaches.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found at Fairview Cottages, Rothienorman, on Friday 11 or Saturday 12 March 2016.

He was beaten with a heavy weapon and police believe he may have known his killer.

Officers are conducting searches of roads verges in the area as part of the "ongoing investigation".

Det Ch Insp Iain Smith said: "We continue to actively investigate the death of Mr McKandie with extensive inquiries being carried out, not just in the Rothienorman area, but across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

"Next month will mark one year since Brian was found within his home, which means a whole year his family have had to deal with the fact he was taken from them in the most tragic of circumstances.

"They have lost a much-loved member of their family and just want to know why.

"As always, I would appeal to anyone with information no matter how insignificant you think it might be to contact us."

Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.