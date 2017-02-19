Woman who died in Inverbervie crash with her baby is named
- 19 February 2017
A woman who died after her car crashed and overturned with her baby daughter on board has been named.
Hannah Davies, 23, died at the scene on the A92 north of Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.
Her 13-month-old daughter was airlifted to hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.
Ms Davies' family said: "We would like to thank the folk who stopped to try and help our daughter as well as the emergency services and the hospital."
Police Scotland have appealed for any witnesses who saw Ms Davies' black Nissan Note about the time of the incident to contact them.
Sgt Malcolm Kinross, of the Road Policing Unit, North East Division, said: "First of all, I would say that all our thoughts are with the friends and family of Hannah at this utterly devastating time.
"I would like to thank everyone who assisted at the scene."
He urged anyone who saw a black Nissan Note at about 10:50 on Saturday on the A92 Inverbervie to Kinneff road, to contact police on the 101 number.