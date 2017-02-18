Woman, 23, dies in crash involving baby on A92
- 18 February 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A woman has died after a car with a baby on board crashed and overturned in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened on the A92 north of Inverbervie at 11:00 on Saturday.
The 23-year-old driver died at the scene. The 13-month-old child suffered minor injures and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said no other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for several hours but has now re-opened.