Aberdeen City Council site hacked via events section

Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption A group calling itself Team System DZ took over the homepage

Aberdeen City Council's website was hacked via its 'What's On/Events Online' feature, a report has revealed.

A group calling itself Team System DZ took over the authority's homepage for more than two-and-a-half hours in January.

During that time, the homepage carried the message "security stupidity".

A council report said initial analysis suggested the hackers had managed to upload a file via the image upload function.

This feature of the website was later disabled as a result.

The report said it highlighted the need to review the call-out procedure and support for all staff across the council.

A report into the incident said there were initial fears that the hackers had links to the so-called Islamic State, but it was stated there was no evidence to back that up.

The council said no personal data was held on the website.