NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen City Council site hacked via events section

Aberdeen City Council website screen grab Image copyright Aberdeen City Council
Image caption A group calling itself Team System DZ took over the homepage

Aberdeen City Council's website was hacked via its 'What's On/Events Online' feature, a report has revealed.

A group calling itself Team System DZ took over the authority's homepage for more than two-and-a-half hours in January.

During that time, the homepage carried the message "security stupidity".

A council report said initial analysis suggested the hackers had managed to upload a file via the image upload function.

This feature of the website was later disabled as a result.

The report said it highlighted the need to review the call-out procedure and support for all staff across the council.

A report into the incident said there were initial fears that the hackers had links to the so-called Islamic State, but it was stated there was no evidence to back that up.

The council said no personal data was held on the website.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites