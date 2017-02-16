Aberdeenshire Council officials raise new Aberdeen FC stadium concerns

Image copyright Aberdeen FC

Officials at Aberdeenshire Council have raised concerns over the impact of Aberdeen FC's proposed new stadium.

The stadium and training facilities would be built at Kingsford, close to the Aberdeen bypass, near Westhill.

Although the planning application is a matter for Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire is a statutory consultee.

A report to councillors next week says there are a number of issues which have not been fully addressed.

However, it says the stadium development could bring significant benefits to the area.

The ground would have a capacity of 20,000. The club believes the new stadium is vital if it is to achieve a sustainable future.

There has been some local protest to the plans.

Image copyright Aberdeen FC