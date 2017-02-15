Pedestrian Gerard Campbell dies after HGV accident in Elgin

Image copyright Brian Smith

A pedestrian badly injured after being struck by a heavy goods vehicle in Elgin has died.

Gerard Campbell, 54, from Elgin, was taken to the Moray town's Dr Gray's Hospital after incident on the A96 West Road on Saturday afternoon.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Sgt Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are obviously with family and friends of Mr Campbell at this very sad time."

He added: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who was at the scene at the time and has not yet spoken to the police, to get in touch by calling 101."