Moray Council tax rise of 3% agreed
- 15 February 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Moray councillors have backed a 3% rise in council tax.
The increase adds £34.05 to a Band D property.
Local authorities can increase the basic rate of council tax by up to 3% for the first time since 2007, but higher-band properties will pay more regardless after MSPs approved changes.
This will see Band H properties in Moray pay £594.17 more.
|Moray council tax changes
|Band
|2016/17
|2017/18
|Increase
|A
|£756.67
|£779.37
|£22.70
|B
|£882.78
|£909.26
|£26.48
|C
|£1,008.89
|£1,039.16
|£30.27
|D
|£1,135.00
|£1,169.05
|£34.05
|E
|£1,387.22
|£1,536.00
|£148.78
|F
|£1,639.44
|£1,899.71
|£260.27
|G
|£1,891.67
|£2,289.39
|£397.72
|H
|£2,270.00
|£2,864.17
|£594.17