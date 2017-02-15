NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Moray Council tax rise of 3% agreed

Moray councillors have backed a 3% rise in council tax.

The increase adds £34.05 to a Band D property.

Local authorities can increase the basic rate of council tax by up to 3% for the first time since 2007, but higher-band properties will pay more regardless after MSPs approved changes.

This will see Band H properties in Moray pay £594.17 more.

Moray council tax changes
Band 2016/17 2017/18 Increase
A £756.67 £779.37 £22.70
B £882.78 £909.26 £26.48
C £1,008.89 £1,039.16 £30.27
D £1,135.00 £1,169.05 £34.05
E £1,387.22 £1,536.00 £148.78
F £1,639.44 £1,899.71 £260.27
G £1,891.67 £2,289.39 £397.72
H £2,270.00 £2,864.17 £594.17

