Family hits out at Kingsmead care home treatment

Image caption Kingsmead care home can provide care for up to 55 people

A family claims their 84-year-old mother who had dementia was forcibly evicted from a care home after they complained about her treatment.

Mary Gray died in August last year, seven months after moving out of Kingsmead in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Care at the home was deemed "unsatisfactory" in a recent report.

Mrs Gray's son David said they were treated as "trouble makers". The home owners described the family as "disruptive".

The Care Inspectorate report, published on Tuesday, said some staff at Kingsmead were not treating people with "dignity and respect".

The report called for significant improvements, including staff development.

Mr Gray told BBC Scotland: "We visited two of three times a week. It was very distressing for her, because of dementia she was unable to tell us what was going on.

"She was evicted against the advice of her GP. We were treated as trouble makers."

'Asked to leave'

Mr Gray's wife Carol added: "It was disgusting. There were some very good staff. Sadly, I think some of them are no longer there."

Mike Best, group managing director of Mead Medical Holdings, said: "Mary was asked to leave because of Mr and Mrs Gray. Mr Gray in particular.

"They used to visit the home sometimes two and three times a day. They were very disruptive. They didn't just go to Mary, Mr Gray paraded round Kingsmead looking to find things to find fault with.

"They intimidated many of the staff whilst they were going about their work and this had been going on for quite some considerable period of time.

"Mary Gray was with us for over four years and Mr and Mrs Gray started to find fault with Kingsmead after she had been in there only for a few days."

He added: "Mary was very happy at Kingsmead, it was Mr and Mrs Gray that were the problem."

The home can provide care for up to 55 older people, and up to 10 adults with learning disabilities.