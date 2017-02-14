Director hits back at offshore worker blacklisting claims

Image copyright Getty Images

The managing director of a scaffolding business who has lost workers to the oil and gas industry has hit back at claims former offshore workers are now being unfairly blacklisted.

BBC Scotland revealed on Monday that an MSP had passed concerns about the practice to the UK government.

One oil worker said companies would not hire him because they believed he would quit if the oil price rose again.

William Dore of MJD and Sons said companies were tired of losing workers.

Mr Dore, managing director of the Irvine-based firm in Ayrshire, told the BBC Scotland news website: "I would imagine the real reason firms are reluctant to employ former offshore workers is because they are sick of employees leaving without providing any notice whatsoever, as soon as an opportunity offshore arises.

"I have been an employer in the construction industry for 34 years. During this time we have lost scores of workers to the oil rigs, many of whom we have spent thousands of pounds training from scratch.

"We cannot deny the right of anyone to increase their earnings, however the way these offshore companies work is unethical.

"They have cherry-picked workers from the mainland for years, with blatant disregard for the companies they were working for.

"We have had employees leave us in the middle of the day because they have received a call to go offshore; they have been told they need to go immediately or lose the opportunity."

'Home to roost'

He added: "These practices have had a profound effect on my business over the years; lost clients, profitability, job losses etc.

"I have zero sympathy for the offshore industry. They have vastly overpaid people for years, their issues are mainly self-inflicted, and finally the chickens are coming home to roost."

Discrimination against former oil and gas workers by employers outside the industry is tantamount to blacklisting, a union earlier said.

John Boland, from Unite, said such treatment of workers needed to be stopped.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has written to UK Employment Minister Damian Hinds about the issue.

However, a spokeswoman for the Department For Work and Pensions said it was a matter for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to address.

Scotland's Employment Minister Jamie Hepburn, who was also contacted, said: "These claims are deeply concerning and it's absolutely right that Gillian Martin has raised this with the UK government, which has responsibility in this area."

Thousands of people have lost their jobs since the oil downturn began.