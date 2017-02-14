Oil worker treatment branded tantamount to blacklisting

Image copyright PA Image caption The North Sea industry has seen oil prices drop

Discrimination against former oil and gas workers by employers outwith the industry is tantamount to blacklisting, a union has said.

BBC Scotland revealed on Monday that an MSP had passed concerns about the practice to the UK employment minister.

One oil worker said companies would not hire him because they believed he would quit if the oil price rises again.

John Boland, from the Unite union, said such treatment of workers needed to be stopped.

He told BBC Scotland: "The UK government and Scottish government should be doing everything they can to stop this.

"We are trying to help people who have been made redundant. It's the same as blacklisting.

"It's a ridiculous position. These are highly-skilled people looking for work.

"You would think any employer would want to take them on."

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has written to UK Employment Minister Damian Hinds about the issue.

However, a spokeswoman for the Department For Work and Pensions said it was a matter for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to address.

The department, which has power over employment law, has yet to respond.

Scotland's Employment Minister Jamie Hepburn, who was also contacted, said: "These claims are deeply concerning and it's absolutely right that Gillian Martin has raised this with the UK government, which has responsibility in this area."

Thousands of people have lost their jobs since the oil downturn began.