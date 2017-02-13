Body confirmed as missing kayaker Dominic Jackson

Image copyright Jackson family

A body found during the search for a missing kayaker has been confirmed as that of Dominic Jackson.

The 35-year-old was reported overdue after leaving for a weekend trip from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

His kayak was found near Lybster in Caithness. A body was later found in the Lybster area.

Insp Kevin Goldie said: "His family has been made aware and we are supporting them at this very difficult time. This is not the outcome anyone wanted."

Mr Jackson was originally from Uckfield in East Sussex but later moved to Fettercairn in Aberdeenshire.