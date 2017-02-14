Worker facing disciplinary action for Marischal Square forklift incident

From the section

Image caption Marischal Square is under construction

A worker is facing disciplinary action after a forklift truck accident at the Marischal Square construction site in Aberdeen, BBC Scotland has learned.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall said the forklift collided with fencing within the site boundary last Monday.

A spokesman said: "The worker operating the forklift did so without proper certification. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated."

It earlier emerged a worker was injured after another site accident.

Morgan Sindall added in statement: "We operate a zero tolerance approach to unauthorised use of machinery across all of our sites.

"Safety is our number one priority and while incidents like this are extremely rare, they are completely unacceptable."

The earlier incident, on 3 February, left a worker with a fractured leg and ribs.

It is being investigated.

The £107m office, leisure and hotel development is due for completion in the summer.

Last week, BBC Scotland revealed that only 10% of office space had been taken up for lease.