Aberdeen bypass worker rescued after vehicle submerged

Image caption The bypass is expected to be finished in spring 2018

An Aberdeen bypass worker had to be rescued after his vehicle became submerged in a water-logged ditch.

Transport Scotland said the incident happened at the site of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route near Newmachar Road at about 11:00 on Thursday.

It is understood the worker had to be rescued from the roof of his vehicle which was under several feet of water.

A Transport Scotland spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched.

The AWPR is due to be finished in spring 2018.