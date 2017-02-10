Aberdeen bypass worker rescued after vehicle submerged
- 10 February 2017
An Aberdeen bypass worker had to be rescued after his vehicle became submerged in a water-logged ditch.
Transport Scotland said the incident happened at the site of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route near Newmachar Road at about 11:00 on Thursday.
It is understood the worker had to be rescued from the roof of his vehicle which was under several feet of water.
A Transport Scotland spokesman confirmed an investigation had been launched.
The AWPR is due to be finished in spring 2018.