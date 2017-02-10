Motorist freed after lorry and car crash in Aberdeenshire

A motorist has been freed by the emergency services and taken to hospital after a lorry and car crashed in Aberdeenshire.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A944 between Westhill and Alford on Friday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene.

A man in his 30s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition was not known. The road was closed and diversions put in place.