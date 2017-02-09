Missing kayaker Dominic Jackson family now 'praying for miracle'

Image copyright Jackson family

Relatives of missing kayaker Dominic Jackson have said they are now "praying for a miracle".

The 35-year-old was reported overdue on Sunday night after leaving for a weekend trip from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

His kayak was found on Monday near Lybster in Caithness. Safety equipment was found near Portknockie in Moray.

Sister Ellie said: "We are all praying for a miracle now to bring Dom home safe but still hoping nonetheless."

Police Scotland said volunteers should not enter the water as they look for Mr Jackson, saying even their own specialist staff could not do so on Wednesday because of bad weather.

The force also urged members of the public to not launch drones. The Police Scotland helicopter will be conducting searches on the coastline between Lybster and Brora.

Mr Jackson, who lives in Fettercairn in Aberdeenshire and is originally from Uckfield in East Sussex, is believed to have set off in his kayak from Portsoy harbour on Saturday.

'Incredible effort'

The alarm was raised by his flatmate on Sunday night when he failed to return home as expected.

Mr Jackson's sister Ellie said from Australia that his mobile phone was found in the recovered kayak. She said the last photos appeared to have been taken in and around the Portsoy area.

She said: "Again our thanks go out to all the tireless search and rescue teams who are risking their lives in some difficult terrain and weather conditions - just incredible the effort everyone is going to to bring Dom home.

"Our main message and one which Dom would himself would support is that no-one is to take any risks beyond their level of expertise or confidence that might endanger themselves.

"Dom is a tough little nut - his nickname is Peanut in the family and Action Jackson amongst his friends."

A Find Dom page set up on Facebook by friends is keeping searchers updated, and the local community has been providing food and offers of free accommodation.

Mr Jackson's green VW Transporter - which he was camping in for the weekend - was found in the Portsoy area.