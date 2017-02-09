One woman dead in Braemar house fire

Image copyright Newsline Media

A woman has died after a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the blaze was reported at the property in Kindrochit Drive in Braemar shortly after 06:00. It is thought to have started in a first floor living room.

About 12 fire fighters attended the incident, with some entering the property using breathing apparatus.

They said the fire was now under control. An investigation into its cause is under way.