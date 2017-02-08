Missing kayaker Dominic Jackson search moves into third day

Image copyright Jackson family

The search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson is continuing for a third day.

The 35-year-old was reported overdue on Sunday night after leaving for a weekend trip from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire.

A kayak matching the description of his was found on Monday night near Lybster in Caithness, and safety equipment was found near Portknockie in Moray.

An air, sea and coastline search for the fit but inexperienced kayaker is continuing on Wednesday.

His sister Ellie told BBC Scotland from Australia: "The longer this stays in the minds of the nation the better."

She remains hopeful he had made it ashore to cliffs and was injured and would be found.

A Find Dom page has been set up on Facebook by friends, and the local community has been providing food and offers of free accommodation.

Image copyright Jackson family Image caption Dominic Jackson's kayak, pictured previously

Mr Jackson, who lives in Fettercairn in Aberdeenshire and is originally from Uckfield in East Sussex, is believed to have set off in his kayak from Portsoy harbour on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by his flatmate on Sunday night when he failed to return home as expected.

Mr Jackson's green VW Transporter - which he was camping in for the weekend - was found in the Portsoy area.