Run, Forres, run: How film on escaping a past came to Moray

Image copyright Kaweh Modiri Image caption A man running from his past finds himself a stranger in a Scottish town in the film Bodkin Ras

Travels around Scotland led an Amsterdam-based film-maker to make his first debut feature in a Moray town. Kaweh Modiri says Forres provided the perfect setting for his award-winning Bodkin Ras.

Forres sits just a few miles inland from the sea at Findhorn Bay.

The town is known for winning Scotland and Britain in Bloom awards for its floral displays, its football team Forres Mechanics and Sueno's Stone, one of the largest and ornately carved Pictish stones.

It is now also a star of Modiri's first feature film, Bodkin Ras.

Made using documentary-style film-making, its fictional-plot follows a man running from his mysterious past.

Its lead, played by Sohrab Bayat, is a stranger in a small Scottish town. Most of the people he encounters are locals to Forres, rather than actors playing fictional roles.

Bodkin Ras won the prestigious Fipresci Award at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival, and has been shown in the US.

This month, it will be given its Scottish premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival, which will also celebrate UK films such as Lady Macbeth and international movies, including Catfight starring Sandra Oh.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Forres is better known for its floral displays than as a movie location

If other people have missed Forres's cinematic qualities, they have not been lost on Modiri.

The director, whose is Dutch and of Iranian descent, said: "I have been visiting Scotland since 2007. Most of my visits have started or ended in Forres in Moray.

"Since 2011, when I started working on the film, I have travelled there frequently and always when I'm back I feel at home."

Modiri's first success in film-making was his 2010 short, My Burglar and I.

It emerged from the theft of his laptop. The thief was caught and the computer was returned to Modiri, but with some new files on it. They were videos the thief made about his aspirations to be a rapper.

Image copyright Glasgow Film Festival Image caption Bodkin Ras is on the Glasgow Film Festival programme along with US entry Catfight

While My Burglar and I might be seen as a film for the modern digital age, Bodkin Ras in parts draws on more traditional themes.

"The landscapes, the light, and the people all fuelled my inspiration to set the story in this area," said Modiri on the effect his travels in Moray and more widely across Scotland has had on his film-making.

"The Scots have a great sense of humour, one in which tragedy is often hidden, but the people I met didn't feel sorry for themselves.

"This tragi-comical element is something I recognised, and attached to instantly."

He added: "The flaring light, the green hills and the loud banter carried a whisper in them that fascinated me, and made me want to dig deeper in the Scottish soil."

'Western element'

On setting his story in Forres, the director said he believed the town has the feel of a Western, as in American wild west.

He said: "The characteristics of the town are very filmic, and so are the characters I met there.

"A small, isolated town far north, that has this Western element to it.

"Times passes slow, idyllic backdrops, innocence almost. But there are different layers to the town. It's as if you walk in through an idyllic park, that turns into a dark forest, that leads to the caves.

He added: "I know there are other towns like it in Scotland, and to many people from other areas it might seem very familiar, but I could only have made this film in this specific town, with these characters."