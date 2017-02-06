Family joins major search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson off Portsoy

Media caption A major operation started after the kayaker was reported missing

Relatives have joined a major air, land and sea search for a kayaker missing off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Dominic Jackson, 35, was reported overdue on Sunday night after going on a weekend trip from Portsoy.

His flatmate raised the alarm at about 22:00 when he failed to his return to his home in Fettercairn.

Sister Ellie told BBC Scotland from Australia that their father and brother had joined the search and that they were praying he would be found safe.

'Very worried'

She said: "Unfortunately he's not experienced, he's new to kayaking.

"But he's not new to adventure - he's fit and active and likes to challenge himself.

"Everyone is very worried. We have got a lot of people praying for him. We just have to hope he's stuck at the bottom of a cliff."

The family also thanked those who have been searching.

Several lifeboat crews, a coastguard helicopter, police and coastguard teams have been involved.

He is believed to have travelled to Portsoy on Friday evening and set off in his kayak on Saturday morning.

Mr Jackson's green VW Transporter - which he was camping in for the weekend - has been found in the area.

His kayak is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

Coastguard teams were stood down during the night but resumed searching on Monday.

Image copyright Jackson family

Insp Ewan Strachan said: "I know that volunteers have been out assisting on foot with ongoing searches, and I would like to thank them for their help at this difficult time.

"Through inquiries carried out this afternoon, the last confirmed sighting we have of Mr Jackson is on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am where he asked some local people where the best kayaking spot might be.

"A vast area has already been searched on both land and water - stretching from Buckie to Fraserburgh - and our efforts will continue.

"Our officers are being supported by the Coastguard, RNLI, and diving team, including use of a fixed-wing aircraft. Strong gales are expected across the Grampian coastline tonight, and we will deploy our resources accordingly.

"I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to contact Police on 101."