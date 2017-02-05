Power cut engineers probe lightning link

From the section

About 2,400 homes across Aberdeen are without power, SSE has said.

Homes in the Kingswells, Hazlehead, Airyhall and Pitfodels areas of Aberdeen lost electricity on Sunday afternoon.

SSE said it was investigating links to a lightning storm over Aberdeen after some customers reported hearing a "loud bang" before losing power.

Engineers are on site and the company hopes to restore power later on Sunday evening.