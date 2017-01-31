Up Helly Aa fire festival being held in Lerwick

Image copyright PA

The spectacular annual Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival is being held in Shetland.

Hundred of torch bearers will parade through the streets of Lerwick on Tuesday evening, before burning a replica Viking galley.

This year's Guizer Jarl - festival leader - is joiner Lyall Gair, who will head the parade.

It is the biggest procession of its kind in Europe and celebrates the islands' Viking heritage.

Hundreds of visitors from around the world arrive in the islands for the event.

The festival is a descendant of the ancient feast of Yule - which the Vikings held to celebrate the rebirth of the sun.

