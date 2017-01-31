Scottish government to respond to Bailey Gwynne school death report

From the section

Image caption Schoolboy Bailey Gwynne was stabbed by a fellow pupil

The Scottish government is to give its response to a report into the killing of Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne.

Bailey, 16, was stabbed during a fight with a fellow pupil at Cults Academy.

His killer is serving nine years for culpable homicide.

The review, by child welfare professional Andrew Lowe, made 21 recommendations. Deputy First Minister John Swinney will give his response to MSPs on Tuesday afternoon.

The review found the pupil's death was "potentially avoidable" and said the Scottish government should consider legal changes to give teachers more power to search pupils.

It said the stabbing was "an unplanned, spontaneous conflict that emerged rapidly out of an unexceptional banter".

A five-day trial at the High Court in Aberdeen heard this involved an argument over a biscuit.

Mr Lowe's conclusions and recommendations were published last October.

