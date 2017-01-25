Loganair secures 'shortest flight' contract for another four years

Image copyright Loganair/PA Image caption Two children recently redesigned Loganair tail fins

The air service which includes the shortest scheduled flight in the world will continue to be operated by Loganair, it has been announced.

The Orkney inter-isles air service is famous for the 1.7 mile jump between Westray and Papa Westray.

Orkney Islands Council awarded the contract to Loganair for at least the next four years, despite what was said to be "stiff competition".

Loganair said it was a privilege to be selected again.

'Particularly special'

Managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "The contract award is a testament to the dedication of our team of pilots, engineers and ground staff in Orkney who operate these essential air links every day.

"This year's contract award is particularly special as it will take us into and beyond the 50th anniversary of our presence in Orkney."

Orkney's inter-isles air service links Kirkwall with North Ronaldsay, Sanday, Stronsay, Eday, Westray and Papa Westray.

The shortest leg should take two minutes, but can be done in 47 seconds if the wind helps.

The inter-island air service in Orkney recently welcomed its one millionth passenger.

In December, two schoolchildren won a competition to redesign the tail fins of aircraft used on the service.