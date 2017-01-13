MP Kirsty Blackman reunites lost bunny with six-year-old owner

Image copyright Kirsty Blackman

An MP who issued a social medial appeal after discovering a soft toy abandoned outside the House of Commons has reunited it with its young owner.

Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, found a toy rabbit at the Carriage Gates entrance last July.

She tried to trace the owner on social media but no-one came forward for months.

After turning to Mumsnet, a user got in touch at Hogmanay, saying the toy belonged to her six-year-old daughter.

The woman said she worked near Westminster at the time and her daughter was "gutted" when the bunny went missing as they had been "inseparable since birth".

She reclaimed the toy on a visit to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Ms Blackman updated followers on the toy's time at Westminster, including pictures of her and the Jellycat Bashful Bunny with Big Ben behind them and at Prime Minister's Questions.

She also drafted an Early Day Motion stating the House of Commons is "saddened by the discovery of the abandoned bashful bunny by the gates of the Palace of Westminster" which was not submitted to parliament but was signed by several SNP colleagues.

Ms Blackman said previously: "I have two young children, so I know the devastation that can be caused when a toy is lost."