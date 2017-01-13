Hopes for Aberdeen to be world-class cancer research centre

Image copyright SPL

Aberdeen could become a world-class centre for cancer research if top academics can be attracted to the city, it has been claimed.

The University of Aberdeen is attempting to raise £4.5m in five years to establish an oncology research unit.

The Friends of Anchor (Aberdeen and North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy) charity has pledged £1m.

It is hoped having a dedicated team could attract funding and trials.

Prof Steve Heys, head of the School of Medicine at the University of Aberdeen, said: "The support of Friends of Anchor is second to none and will be pivotal in helping us achieve our goal of establishing Aberdeen as a centre for world-class cancer research.

"Such a centre will enable the university and NHS Grampian to attract and retain first-class academic and clinical staff and so contribute to clinical excellence through patient care and participation in clinical trials."

Friends of Anchor trustee Prof Henry Watson said: "This ambitious plan will identify oncology research as a top priority for Aberdeen.

"The appointment of an outstanding oncology research team will bring many benefits."