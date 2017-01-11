Helicopter spun after 'losing total tail rotor control'
A spinning helicopter left gouge marks on a North Sea platform after total loss of control of the tail rotor due to internal damage, investigators have said.
The S92 incident happened on the West Franklin Platform last month.
An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) bulletin has revealed when panels were removed it was immediately clear a tail rotor piston was damaged.
The helicopter came to rest having rotated more than 180 degrees.
No-one was injured.
Sikorsky S92s began undergoing specific tail rotor safety checks worldwide on Tuesday due to the incident.
The bulletin said a bearing was in a "severely distressed condition".
Further disassembly founds "signs of severe overheating with extreme wear".
The report said there was a "consequential total loss of control of the tail rotor".
Initial investigations show the S92 helicopter spun 187 degrees when landing on the West Franklin platform.
It was expected there would be a phased return to service of the fleet after the checks got under way on Tuesday, although bad weather was limiting flights on Wednesday.