Indecent child images charge councillor Sean Morton suspended

A councillor has been suspended by his party after appearing in court charged in connection with indecent child images.

It has emerged Sean Morton, the Scottish Labour councillor for Fochabers and Lhanbryde, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Christmas Eve.

Mr Morton, 35, of Elgin, was charged under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and released on bail.

Scottish Labour said: "Sean Morton has been suspended with immediate effect."