Centrica to cut exploration and production jobs in Aberdeen

The oil and gas company Centrica is to cut 25 jobs from its exploration and production operation in Aberdeen.

The move follows a consultation with its workforce.

A further 24 redundancies are being made at the firm's operations in Morecambe Bay.

Centrica said the cuts come as it explores new ways of working to "maximise the potential of its North Sea assets".

A company spokesman said: "After a full consultation with our people, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to reduce the number of roles in our E&P team.

"We want to maximise the potential of our North Sea and Morecambe Bay assets, and over several months have been working hard to find new ways of operating and finalising the structure of our business to make that happen.

"We recognise that this represents difficult news for our employees who may be affected. Our priority now is to support all those impacted."