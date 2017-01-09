Firefighters tackle major farm blaze near Gardenstown

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said crews were sent to the scene at Palace Farm near Gardenstown at about 11:15.

About 60 firefighters were involved. Among several units dispatched was a specialist hazardous materials team from Aberdeen.

The fire service said asbestos sheeting in the roof of the building was alight.

