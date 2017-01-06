Scots woman in adultery claims released from Bahrain jail

Image caption Hannah James was arrested in Bahrain but has now been released

An Aberdeenshire woman jailed in Bahrain for alleged adultery has been released following a campaign by her mother.

Hannah James, who is originally from Fraserburgh, was accused by her husband Jassim Alhaddar of having in affair.

But her mother Shelley James insisted she was the victim of domestic abuse and that her passport had been burned.

She said the adultery claims were only made because Ms James, 26, wanted to leave the Middle Eastern country.

Ms James spent a month behind bars before being released, but she has been told she cannot leave Bahrain "because of legal reasons".

Her mother had set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page in a bid to raise £2,500 to fly Ms James home.

'Family support'

Writing on the page recently, Mrs James said: "Things became very difficult for her as she was suffering from domestic violence.

"This became worse day-by-day.

"Hannah James finally made the decision to leave him and Bahrain with her son with support and help from her family. He made it impossible for her to leave as he burnt her passport.

"He then went to the police and accused her of having an affair, so she is and has been in Bahrain prison for one month now, and is looking at a sentence between 1-5 years on the grounds of adultery."

The Foreign Office has now confirmed Ms James has been released from prison but it is understood she has not yet been allowed to leave the country.

Mrs James said she had been in touch with the British Embassy in Bahrain but accused them of being "no help at all".

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to a British woman following her arrest in Bahrain.

"We remain in contact with both her family and with the Bahraini authorities."