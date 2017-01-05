North Sea helicopter 'gouged platform deck'

Image copyright . Image caption The damage was caused as the aircraft was landing

A helicopter left "significant gouge marks" on the deck of a North Sea platform, it has emerged.

The CHC helicopter was landing on West Franklin on 28 December when it developed what has been described as a technical fault.

A wheel of the helicopter came into contact with the platform. Those on board the aircraft - two crew and nine passengers - were uninjured.

The helicopter has been moved to Aberdeen by boat for examination.

Air accident investigators are being sent to Aberdeen to gather evidence about the incident.

The S92 helicopter had been shuttling passenger from Total's Elgin platform to the nearby West Franklin wellhead installation which is normally unmanned.

Image copyright . Image caption Gouge marks were left on the deck of the platform

A statement from CHC said: "We can confirm that one of S92s operating from Aberdeen experienced unexpected control responses during the final stages of a landing at an offshore platform.

"The crew responded immediately in accordance with their training and the aircraft was successfully landed and shut down; there were no reported injuries amongst the passengers or the crew.

"The aircraft is currently being inspected by our engineers; we are currently making arrangements for the safe return of the aircraft to allow the investigation to continue.

"We are in close contact with the aircraft manufacturer and we will be keeping customers and fellow operators informed of any significant factual information as it emerges."

Platform operator Total added: "Total and CHC are working together to ensure the safety and welfare of all personnel at all times."