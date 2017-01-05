Haulage owner from Insch banned for safety breach

The owner of an Insch haulage business has been disqualified by Scotland's Traffic Commissioner.

The commissioner ruled Ronald Wink had "deliberately undermined" road safety measures dealing with fatigued drivers.

Mr Wink also lost his licence to operate heavy goods vehicles and was disqualified from using his professional driving licence for 12 months.

He had admitted using a device to create false records of his duties.

Commissioner Joan Aitken concluded he had no-one to blame but himself for his behaviour and it was not a case of the rules being misunderstood.

'Crossing the line'

She said: "Fortunately most drivers and their employers or those instructing them would not cross the line into such manipulations.

"Most would not even trouble themselves to find out how it could be done, let alone take possession of craft devices.

"Very few drivers cross the line; when an operator driver crosses the line with no pressure except the pressure of his own decisions and attitude then there cannot be deflection to any other party or cause."

During the hearing, Mr Wink claimed that he used the device to avoid problems he was encountering with parking.