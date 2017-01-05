'Plan ahead' warning after Cairngorms rescues

Image copyright David Buchanan

A series of rescues in the Cairngorms has prompted a warning to climbers and hillwalkers to take adequate precautions.

A woman was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen after falling on the Mar Lodge estate on Wednesday - the third major rescue in the first few days of 2017.

Shaun Roberts, of the mountain centre Glenmore Lodge, said Scotland had good information services.

He urged hill users to "ask questions of themselves" before setting off.

Mr Roberts told BBC Radio Scotland: "What's really important about when people plan their day is the information that they put into the planning.

"We're kind of blessed with a quality avalanche information service and also quality weather forecasts.

"They're at our fingertips."

Image copyright Glenmore Lodge Image caption Shaun Roberts urged hill users to take heed of information available

Rescues in the Cairngorms have included that of a couple who spent the night in blizzard conditions after getting into difficulties while walking their dog on New Year's Day.

In a second incident, two young climbers carried to safety a walker who was suffering from hypothermia.

"Also people need to ask some reasonable questions of themselves in terms of experience of the snow," Mr Roberts said.

"Often, if there is doubt, that's normally pretty much a red flag in terms of have you got the right information and do you have the right experience to interpret the information you've got."