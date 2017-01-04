Bala Chinda goes on trial for Aberdeen rape and murder

Image caption Ms McGraa died at a flat in Aberdeen

A man has gone on trial accused of raping and murdering a woman in Aberdeen.

Bala Chinda, 26, is alleged to have killed 36-year-old Nkechi - also known as Jessica - McGraa at a flat in Union Terrace in February 2016.

He is also accused of forcing her onto a bed and assaulting her, as well as attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mr Chinda denies all the charges against him.

At the High Court in Aberdeen, Mr Chinda was accused of inflicting blunt force trauma to Ms McGraa's head and compressing her neck, forcing her face into a pillow and asphyxiating her.

China is also alleged to have stolen a key and two mobile phones belonging to Ms McGraa and disposed of the phone used by him to contact her.

He is said to have committed this offence to destroy evidence in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

His trial is expected to last 10 days.