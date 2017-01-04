No redundancies after CHC Helicopter loses Apache contract

Offshore helicopter operator CHC has said it does not plan to make any redundancies despite losing a major contract.

However, the business, which has a base in Aberdeen, said it cannot rule out job losses in the future.

The reassurance comes after oil firm Apache opted not to renew its agreement with CHC.

The helicopter operator said the Apache contract accounted for less than a fifth of its business.

It hopes the slack will be taken up by existing and new clients when the contract ends in eight months time.