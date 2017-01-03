Aberdeen council to fell hundreds of diseased trees

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Dutch Elm Disease has killed more than 60 million trees in the UK

Hundreds of diseased or dead trees will be felled across Aberdeen this year, the council has announced.

The trees include a large number that have been infected with Dutch elm disease.

Aberdeen City Council said about 400 trees would be felled. They are mainly beside roads, but others are in parks, gardens and play areas.

The authority has about 100,000 trees and 400 hectares of woodland to look after in the city.

About 50 dead elm trees have been identified around Aberdeen with Kincorth, Summerhill, Rosehill, Cults, Culter, Stoneywood, and Bridge of Don particularly affected.

Tree epidemics

Aberdeen City Council's infrastructure convener, Neil Cooney, said: "We do not want to cut down trees but unfortunately we must, especially where there is Dutch elm disease to try and stop it from spreading.

"Our priority is to have safe and healthy trees for residents and visitors to enjoy in all parts of the city as part of our beautiful and vibrant green spaces.

"Removing dead or diseased trees means there is more room for the healthy trees to grow. Our arboricultural team will be undertaking this work over the next few months."

Dutch elm disease is one of the most serious tree diseases in the world. It has killed more than 60 million British elms in two epidemics and continues to spread.

It is caused by an aggressive fungus spread by elm bark beetles and infects all of Britain's elm species.

The elms die within three years of first signs of the disease, but may die within a season.