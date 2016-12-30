Kylie Minogue surprises sweet shop staff in Ballater

Image copyright Wendy Anderson Image caption Kylie bought two bags of sweets

Staff in an Aberdeenshire sweet shop had a surprise customer - pop star Kylie Minogue.

The Australian singer, 48, popped in to Dee Valley Confectioners in Ballater on Friday while visiting the area.

She chatted, bought two bags of sweets, and posed for a picture.

Staff member Wendy Anderson told the BBC Scotland news website: "You look at someone and think is that them. I said 'I am not being rude but are you who I think you are?' And she said 'yes'."

Mrs Anderson, also 48, added: "I was a fan when I was younger, she was my era."

Kylie has had a string of hits over many decades, including I Should Be So Lucky, Spinning Around and Can't Get You Out Of My Head.