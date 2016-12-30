Damage of £10,000 at medieval Sueno's Stone in Forres

Image copyright Undiscovered Scotland

Vandals have caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to glass panels which surround a medieval stone in Moray.

Three panels at Sueno's Stone at Forres, between the B9011 and the A96, were broken between Wednesday and Thursday.

The early medieval period carved standing stone is more than 20ft tall.

Police Scotland said: "It is disappointing for the community that this has happened and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."