Flood fears of Aberdeenshire residents one year on

Image caption The floods struck in January

Aberdeenshire residents hit by flooding almost a year ago have said they fear it could happen again unless more is done in a bid to prevent a repeat.

More than 100 homes and businesses in parts of Inverurie and nearby Port Elphinstone were hit.

It followed the River Don bursting its banks following heavy rainfall on 7 January.

Most residents have now returned home. A flood bank has been installed alongside a section of the River Don.

One flood victim, Kevin Will, returned home in July.

He said his son, who has autism, lives in fear of another flood.

'No qualms'

Mr Will told BBC Scotland: "More needs to be done.

"All I can see is they have built up the flood bank, but nobody has ever come to say this is what we are doing, or what we are not doing.

"It could quite easily happen again, I have no qualms about that.

"If it rained again like that then yes, it could.

"The council needs to be doing more, especially around the canal, a lot of land was taken away there."

He continued: "Our son has not coped with the changes. Every time it rains now he thinks it's going to flood. That's been the biggest challenge. That and the upheaval.

"Your whole life is turned upside down, and you have to carry on and work and make home life normal.

"When we moved back in, a few days later another flood alert came out. I just thought we can't do this again. It is always at the back of your mind it could happen again.

"They have done minimal work down at the river, but apparently it will take eight or nine years for any proper flood prevention to be put in place."

'Really scared'

His wife, Nikola Will, said: "Our son has autism and every little tiny bit of rain he thinks it's going to flood.

"He gets really scared. You can try to calm him down, but because of his problems there's no point in talking to him sometimes. You just have to let him cry and then sit back down with him and explain that it's not going to happen again.

"They say it won't happen again for another 250 years, but I don't know how they can possibly know that. I just hope they are right."

Aberdeenshire Council said a study to identify further flood prevention options was under way.

It is expected to be completed in summer 2019.