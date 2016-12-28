Peterculter Boxing Day party 'attempted murder' charge

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a disturbance in an Aberdeen suburb.

Police were called to flats in Peterculter early on Boxing Day after reports that a party had "gone wrong".

A man in his 50s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He is understood to be in stable condition.

Patryck Pietrusewicz, 36, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He was charged with assault to severe injury and attempted murder.

He made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.